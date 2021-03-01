Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Call the Golden Globe Nominees "Flashy Garbage" in No-Holds-Barred Monologue

Reunited and it feels so good!

After a more than five-year break, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are reprising their roles as co-hosts of the 2021 Golden Globes. And though their appearance onstage gives us some major déja-vu, there's one key difference: Amy and Tina are on completely different coasts!

For the first time in the show's history, the Saturday Night Live alumni kicked off the show, with Amy at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles and Tina at 30 Rockefeller Center's Rainbow Room in New York City.

And though they were thousands of miles apart, the two seemed closer than ever thanks to a split screen. Tina even got to caress Amy's face!

From there, the ladies went on to detail the differences between the movies and TV shows nominated, before touching on the ongoing scandal surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

They poked fun at the lack of diversity numerous times, with Tina once quipping, "Soul is a beautiful Pixar animated movie where a Black man's soul is knocked out of his body and into a cat. They responded to this because they have five cat members."