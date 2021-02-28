Elle Fanning Looks Like a Modern-Day Cinderella at the 2021 Golden Globes

Elle Fanning may play Princess Aurora in Maleficent, but she's giving Cinderella a run for her money at the 2021 Golden Globes.
The Golden Globe nominee showed off her Gucci dress, designed by Alessandro Michele, on Instagram ahead of the big night. She posted a photo of herself looking regal as ever in the baby blue silk-dress, writing, "Dressed up for a night in for the @goldenglobes Thank you to my beautiful hair and makeup team on the show @erinayanianmonroe and @glynnlorraine They transform me into Catherine every day on set and are a part of this special day!"
The team behind Hulu's The Great also helped to capture the picture perfect moment, with Elle sharing that she and photographer Gareth Gatrell "had such a fun time taking these photos" of her in the Gucci dress and Fred Leighton jewelry.
And, as always, the actress gave Alessandro a shout-out, captioning the pic, "I heart @gucci forever!"
Elle is currently in London, where the cast is filming season two of The Great. She told E! News' Giuliana Rancic that she's a bit of a night owl, but she's also "running on adrenaline" making the time difference a bit less difficult to manage.
She and co-star Nicholas Hoult are both up for Best Actor in a Comedy Series in their respective categories.
Hoult appears equally dashing in a suit from Giorgio Armani, writing on Instagram, "Golden Globes are tonight! All dressed up with nowhere to go, but something to watch! So proud of my @thegreathulu family, honoured to be nominated alongside so many friends and people I love."
The actress and actor both delivered witty and stunning performances in the series written by Tony McNamara. To learn how writer of The Favourite spun a funny and charming tale about Catherine the Great, click here!