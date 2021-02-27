The Bachelor Announces Chris Harrison's Replacement for After the Final Rose Special

Watch : Would Rachel Lindsay Consider Being Next "Bachelor" Host?

The Bachelor has found its new host.

Earlier this month, Chris Harrison announced he was "stepping aside" from the ABC franchise after he received backlash for defending the controversy surrounding contestant Rachael Kirkconnell during an Extra interview with Rachel Lindsay.

Following the longtime host's departure, many have wondered who would take his place, especially since Matt James' season of The Bachelor is currently airing. Well, Bachelor Nation fans no longer have to guess.

On Saturday, Feb. 27, Emmanuel Acho announced he will be hosting The Bachelor: After the Final Rose special—which is scheduled to air on Monday, March 15.

"IT'S OFFICIAL," he began his Instagram caption. "I've accepted the Rose and am honored to be hosting the @bachelorabc After the Final Rose this year. It's been a pivotal season, and this episode will hopefully be one of the most storied shows in TV history. Empathy is needed and change is coming. Share the news! I'll see y'all then!"

The 30-year-old star then shared a few fun facts about himself, including bits about his NFL career, his college education and his work.