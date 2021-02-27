Prince HarryGolden GlobesCelebrity Game NightKardashiansPhotosVideos

Eliza Dushku Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Peter Palandjian

Eliza Dushku's family is expanding. The actress announced she's expecting her second child with husband Peter Palandjian. Get the sweet details below!

Eliza Dushku's household is about to get bigger!

The Bring It On actress took to Instagram over the weekend to share the sweet and special news that she's pregnant and expecting her second child with her husband Peter Palandjian.

"Mama x 2..," the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star began her post on Saturday, Feb. 27. "@peter.palandjian & B~ how I love you!!"

Eliza's Bring It On co-star Gabrielle Union gushed over the news and replied with several red heart emojis. Kevin Smith, who directed Eliza in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, added, "Another l'il DuckShoot! The world needs more of you, E!"

The Wrong Turn actress' baby announcement included a collage of photos, including one image that showed her growing baby bump and another of her 16-month-old son, Philip "Bourne" Dushku Palandjin, who wore an adorable shirt that read, "Can you dig it? I'm going to be a big brother."

The actress didn't reveal any extra details about her little one. However, her blue outfit had many wondering if the color was a hint at her baby's sex. Only time will tell!

News of Eliza's second pregnancy comes a little over a year after she welcomed her son. In August 2019, she gave birth to her son and shared the heartwarming details about the meaning behind his moniker.

"Our beautiful baby boy arrived in Beantown!" she explained at the time. "Philip 'Bourne' Dushku Palandjin (*we will call him #Bourne! As in the town in Cape Cod vs 'Jason') rolled up and out this past Saturday night to the warmest welcome of his already madly in love w him parents (good god, I love my husband!), fam & friends."

"WE ARE JUST SO GRATEFUL & overjoyed rn & thank you ALL for sharing this exciting journey w/ us," she added. "Here's to what's to come *my emoji game has increased exponentially since this ball of love burst into the world & now they just shoot out of my child-loving heart."

Eliza isn't the only celebrity to announce her baby news. In the last year, it seems celebrities are expanding their families more than before. Below, see who has welcomed little ones into the world, including Mandy Moore, Meghan Trainor and many others!

Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Victoria Monét

"Hazel Monét Gaines 2/21/21," the singer announces after welcoming her first baby. "Mommy and Daddy love you so much!!! Welcome to the world."

Vince Flores/ INSTARimages.com
Kellan Lutz & Brittany Lutz

The couple is proud parents to a baby girl, Ashtyn Lilly Lutz. "The day she came into the world it was snowing, raining, and freezing, but that night she was born and we woke up to sun, clear skies, and winter melting away," the new mom shares. "It was so symbolic considering this time last year was literally winter for our souls only to be met one year later with the brightest sunshine. She ushered in a new season for us and we love her beyond comprehension."

Instagram
Katharine McPhee & David Foster

The Smash star is officially a mom! The singer and actress gave birth to her first child, a baby boy, with husband David Foster, his team confirmed to E! News on Feb. 24.

Mandy Moore/Instagram
Mandy Moore & Taylor Goldsmith

The This Is Us actress shared the special news that she welcomed her son with her husband Taylor Goldsmith. "Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents," she shared on Instagram. "We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined."

Instagram
Joseph Duggar & Kendra Duggar

The Counting On stars exclusively told E! News they welcomed their little one on Friday, Feb. 19. "It seems like just yesterday we were at the altar dreaming of a future together, including having children," the couple said in a statement. "Wow, here we are with another new addition and we couldn't be more thankful for her." 

Wilmer Valderrama/Instagram
Wilmer Valderrama & Amanda Pacheco

The actor is officially a dad! He announced the news on Instagram on Feb. 21, writing, "Life is an ever evolving journey, and for all those times when our path needs a light.. often angels are sent to show us the way and that we can be more.. straight out of heaven we welcome our first daughter..."

Brittany Matthews/Instagram
Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews

The NFL superstar and his fiancée shared the sweet news that they welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Sterling Skye Mahomes on Feb. 20.

Ali Krieger/Instagram
Ali Krieger & Ashlyn Harris

The soccer stars are officially parents to a baby girl named Sloane! Ali Krieger shared the exciting news on Instagram, writing, "Dear Birth Mom.. Our promise to you: We promise Sloane will be loved every single day by us, our friends and our family. We promise to give her the tools to live a happy, successful life of inclusivity and support. We promise to share her adoption story with her from the very beginning and celebrate every milestone! We promise to encourage her to follow her dreams no matter how big or small. We promise to be open minded and respect your wishes to have future communication and that she will always know how much you love her!"

John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock
Meghan Trainor & Daryl Sabara

The pop star announced she gave birth to her first child with the Spy Kids star, a baby boy named Riley. "This sweet baby boy's due date was today on Valentine's Day. We got to meet him Monday, Feb 8th!" Meghan shared on Sunday, Feb. 14. "We are SO IN LOVE [crying emoji]. Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine's gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!"

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Brandi Redmond

The Real Housewives of Dallas star's family just got bigger! Brandi welcomed her fourth child with husband Bryan Redmond. "Valentines came a little early this year," she gushed on Instagram, "Welcome our sweetheart, Brilynn Mari Redmond."

Instagram
Lesley Murphy

The Bachelor alum welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Kavanagh. "She is healthy and beautiful, and we are filled with pure wonder and awe to be in her presence," she shared, while keeping a few details of her little one to herself. "Thank you so much for your prayers!!!!! Mom and Dad are doing amazing, just in need of some rest."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Elsa Hosk

The Victoria's Secret model welcomed a little angel on Feb. 11, writing, "Happiest day of my life meeting you. Proudest moment in my life giving birth to you. Named after two strong women, my mom and my grandma-in-law, you came Into this world like super-woman with your fist next to your face. We will love you forever, baby Tuuli."

Felipe Espinal and Celina Brogan
Vanessa Morgan & Michael Kopech

In late January, E! News exclusively reported the Riverdale actress gave birth to her first child, a baby boy named River with her estranged husband Michael Kopech. "Vanessa had the baby, and Michael is with her as well. They're both thrilled," the source shared at the time.

Instagram
Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank

A royal baby! The princess gave birth to her first child, a baby boy, with her husband Jack Brooksbank. "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz."

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images
Kelly Rowland

The former Destiny's Child member welcomed her second childNoah Jon Weatherspoon, with husband Tim Weatherspoon.

Instagram / Lesley Beador
David Beador and Lesley Beador

David Beador, ex-husband of The Real Housewives of Orange County's Shannon Beador, and his new wife Lesley Beador welcomed their first child together, daughter Anna, in February. She is David's fourth child and Lesley's third.

Image Group LA/ABC via Getty Images
Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner

A new American Idol: The competition series' alums welcomed daughter Baylah May Foehner on Jan. 18. "Gotten to spend a very sweet week with our newest addition," Barrett wrote on Instagram, "Meet our girl."

Instagram
Khadijah Haqq

And baby makes six. Khloe Kardashian's BFF announced the arrival of her and husband Bobby McCray's baby girl Jan. 17. Taking to Instagram, she shared a sweet snap of her full brood, which included children Celine, 6, and Christian, 10, as well as McCray's 16-year-old son Bobby III from a previous relationship.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Jessica Szohr

The Gossip Girl alum welcomed her first child with boyfriend Brad Richardson on Jan. 11. "Added a little special sweetness to our family and some new directions to our journey on 1-11-21," Szohr announced on Instagram. "Bowie Ella Richardson :) This journey with Brad and Lexi has been one of the most beautiful experiences of my life. To then create a human that is absolutely perfect in our eyes and put a feeling in my heart I didn't know existed is beyond words. I have all the feels and she is really something special."

KCR/Shutterstock
Stassi Schroeder

The fired Vanderpump Rules star and husband Beau Clark welcomed their first child, a daughter named Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, on Jan. 7.

Instagram
Witney Carson

The Dancing With the Stars pro and husband Carson McAllister welcomed Kevin Leo McAllister, their first child together, on Jan. 3. "My little Leo, I love you more than words can express," she wrote. "You are the most precious gift. My life will forever be changed by your sweet spirit. Welcome to the world Leo."

Instagram
Devon Murray and Shannon McCaffrey Quinn

The actor, who played Seamus Finnigan in the Harry Potter movies, and his wife welcomed their first child, son Cooper Michael Murray, on Jan. 2.

