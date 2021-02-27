Lady Gaga's Dogs Recovered Safely 2 Days After Armed Robbery

Watch : Lady Gaga Offers $500K Reward for Stolen Dogs

Lady Gaga's French bulldogs have been found.

On Friday, Feb. 26, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to NBC News that the canines were returned at approximately 6 p.m. According to NBC Los Angeles, a woman brought the unharmed dogs to the Olympic Community Police Station.

The outlet reports that a member of Gaga's team and investigators identified the dogs as belonging to her. No other details were immediately available.

Koji and Gustav were stolen on the evening of Feb. 24 by an unknown assailant who shot the pop star's dog walker before fleeing by car. The dog walker, who has since been identified as Ryan Fischer, is expected to make a full recovery.

Soon after news of the armed robbery broke, Gaga offered a $500,000 reward for the safe return of her animals.

In her first public statement on the incident, shared just hours before the dogs' recovery, Gaga pled for the public's help in locating the pups.