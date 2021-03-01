Golden Globe Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

Watch : Golden Globes 2021: By the Numbers

And the winner is...

Award season is finally here and the biggest names from the big and small screen are being recognized at the 2021 Golden Globes.

Hosted by Amy Poehler at the Beverly Hilton Hotel and Tina Fey in New York City's Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center, this year's virtual award show is expected to kick off a season unlike any other. And although the red carpet and acceptance speeches will feel different this time around, there is still plenty to celebrate from the past year.

Netflix leads in both film and television nominations, with Mank and The Crown scoring six nods each. Schitt's Creek follows The Crown with five nods, while Ozark and The Undoing each landed four. For the movie categories, all eyes are on The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Hamilton, which both could score big wins.

Nominees and winners are voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a non-profit organization comprised of approximately 90 journalists from 55 countries around the world. Previously, E! News confirmed that Norman Lear would be honored with the Carol Burnett Award while Jane Fonda would accept the Cecil B. DeMille Award.