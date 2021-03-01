Golden Globe Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

And the winner is...
Award season is finally here and the biggest names from the big and small screen are being recognized at the 2021 Golden Globes.
Hosted by Amy Poehler at the Beverly Hilton Hotel and Tina Fey in New York City's Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center, this year's virtual award show is expected to kick off a season unlike any other. And although the red carpet and acceptance speeches will feel different this time around, there is still plenty to celebrate from the past year.
Netflix leads in both film and television nominations, with Mank and The Crown scoring six nods each. Schitt's Creek follows The Crown with five nods, while Ozark and The Undoing each landed four. For the movie categories, all eyes are on The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Hamilton, which both could score big wins.
Nominees and winners are voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a non-profit organization comprised of approximately 90 journalists from 55 countries around the world. Previously, E! News confirmed that Norman Lear would be honored with the Carol Burnett Award while Jane Fonda would accept the Cecil B. DeMille Award.
Whether you're watching live or trying to catch up, E! News is keeping track of all of the winners in our gallery below. Keep checking to see who wins big at the star-studded event.
But wait, there's more! See more winners that won in a variety of categories below.
Best Animated Feature Film
The Croods 2
Onward
Over the Moon
WINNER: Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best Director—Motion Picture
Emerald Fennel, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
WINNER: Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of Chicago 7
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
WINNER: John Boyega, Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
Best Original Song—Motion Picture
WINNER: "Lo Si (Seen)" The Life Ahead
"Speak Now" One Night in Miami
"Tigress & Tweed" The United States vs. Billie Holiday
"Fight for You" Judas and the Black Messiah
"Hear My Voice" The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Original Score
Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky
Ludwig Göransson, Tenet
James Newton Howard, News of the World
WINNER: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, Soul
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Mank
Best Motion Picture—Foreign Language
Another Round
La Llorona
The Life Ahead
WINNER: Minari
Two of Us
