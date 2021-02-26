Lady GagaGolden GlobesTiger WoodsCelebrity Game NightKardashiansPhotosVideos

Kylie Jenner Calls Daughter Stormi the "Best Nail Artist" in Sweet Video

Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram Story to show off 3-year-old helping paint her nails. Keep scrolling for the adorable mommy-daughter moment.

By Mona Thomas 26 Feb, 2021 4:04 PMTags
Kylie Jenner has found a "super exclusive" nail artist: Stormi Webster!

On Feb. 25, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took her to Instagram Story to show fans just how talented her and Travis Scott's 3-year-old really is. While the makeup mogul got her nails done, the toddler helped out the nail technician by painting a few strokes of tan nail polish. 

"I have the best nail artist you guys," Kylie said from behind the camera as Stormi carefully painted her acrylic tip. "She's super exclusive."

As Kylie has proudly shown, nail art is just one of Stormi's many talents. In another Story video, the beauty mogul showed Stormi rolling dough with a rolling pin to create homemade pizza.

The mommy-and-me duo have many cute moments together. In fact, earlier this month, the two took a trip to Turks and Caicos to celebrate Stormi's third birthday.

A source told E! News at the time, "It was a girls' trip to celebrate Stormi's birthday in one of their favorite places. They stayed at a private villa where they have often stayed in the past."

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi Webster's 3rd Birthday

Of course, it was a dreamy vacation with all the fun a toddler would enjoy. "They stayed for three nights," the source revealed, "and had a great vacation spending time at the beach, swimming, taking boat rides and playing in the sand."

But it wasn't just Kylie and Stormi: the trip ended up being a family affair as they were joined by Dream KardashianTrue ThompsonPenelope DisickNorth West and Chicago West.

"It was all about the kids...Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Kylie made it fun for them," the insider explained. "They took tons of pictures and the sisters sat around watching the kids play at the beach."

