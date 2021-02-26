Watch Nick Jonas Get Advice From Bowen Yang and Ego Nwodim in Hilarious Saturday Night Live Promo

Watch : Megan Fox Praises BF Machine Gun Kelly's "SNL" Performance

Is all advice good advice? Just ask Nick Jonas.

During the Saturday Night Live promo video, which dropped on Feb. 25, the "X" artist—who's making his guest hosting debut on Feb. 27—took some unsolicited advice from stars Bowen Yang and Ego Nwodim on this big break.

"Kid, this is your big night!" Yang exclaimed while Nwodim added, "If you can make it here, you can make it anywhere!"

Yang also noted that this was Jonas' "big shot" as Nwodim advised, "Don't blow it!" However, a confused Nick reminded the pair, "I think I've, like, already kind of made it because I'm a very successful music artist."

But the comedians took this statement as a positive thinking moment. Nwodim noting, "That's a great attitude," while Yang quipped, "Fake it ‘til you make it."

When the trio attempted to do the promo for a second time, the "Introducing Me" singer informed them that he is in fact the musical guest.