Selena Gomez's Co-Star Aaron Dominguez Reacts After Troll Tells Him to "Stay Away" From Her

Aaron Dominguez doesn't have time for haters.

On Feb. 25, the actor—who is currently filming the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building with Selena Gomez—took to Instagram Stories to re-share a message he'd received from a social media user. Not only did the internet troll call Dominguez "ugly," but the follower also told him to "stay the f--k away from Selena" and that "she deserves better." However, the star wasn't going to let anyone bring him down, writing "LOL" and sharing a laughing emoji.

This wasn't the only message he'd received. On Feb. 26, Dominguez also re-shared a post from a social media user that referenced Gomez's ex Justin Bieber and read, "Selena really went from Justin to @theaarondominguez. We love to see the downgrade." But once again, Dominguez laughed off the remark.

"Good morning," he wrote in a since-deleted post. "These kids don't take a break."

Still, Dominguez suggested he isn't going to give these haters too much attention. "Remain Unfazed," he wrote on Instagram with a winking emoji. "Happy Friday."