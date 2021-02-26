Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez's Spray Tan Artist Launches Self-Tanner Collection

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
From the Met Gala to the Super Bowl, the glow you have seen on Kim Kardashian and J.Lo is now at your fingertips.
Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez's go-to spray tan artist Isabel Alysa (whose clients also include Miley Cyrus, Cardi B, Khloe Kardashian, Olivia Culpo, Chrissy Teigen and Kris Jenner) has launched her own self-tanner collection, Dolce Glow, and her celebrity clients are already raving about it.
Dolce Glow founder Isabel Alysa created this self-tanner collection so that not only can the people she personally tans feel beautiful and glow, but to also offer something we can all glow together with.
Did we mention this luxe line is totally affordable?
Dolce Glow Collection
Dolce Glow's self-tanners start at $43 and the tanning blender sponges and mitts start at $8. We recommend getting one of their bundles so you have everything you need to ready set glow!
From a gradual tanning lotion, to a self-tanning mist, there is a shade and formula for everyone. Don't forget the cult-favorite "shimmer topper" that lives on top of your tan for an extra glow—we know J.Lo uses this one.
All products are packed with nourishing ingredients like aloe vera, vitamin E and hyaluronic acid, leaving your skin feeling plump and hydrated.
This collection is aimed to promote beauty and confidence and was created in a way that would not harm your body, which is why all the products are vegan, paraben-free, cruelty-free, plant-based and contain clean ingredients.
So what are you waiting for? It's time to glow! The Dolce Glow collection is available now at Dolce Glow's site.
