You'll Never Look at Palm Trees the Same Way Thanks to This Mr. Mayor Sneak Peek

A palm tree problem.
In this exclusive clip from tonight, Feb. 25's season finale of Mr. Mayor, Mayor Neil Bremer (Ted Danson) learns the city's shocking budget for palm tree care. Although Neil asks Tommy (Mike Cabellon) for the figure, it's no-nonsense deputy mayor Arpi Meskimen (Holly Hunter) who knows the specifics.
She declares, "50 million dollars a year, sir."
Understandably, this shocks Neil, who had no idea that palm trees are so costly. "50?!" he exclaims. "Do you have any idea how many miles of bus lane I could buy with that? A bunch I'll bet."
In typical Arpi fashion, she reveals that she's been trying to "call attention to this topic for years." She continues, "Palm trees are not even supposed to be here. Most of them were planted for the 1932 Olympics to trick people into thinking L.A. wasn't a waterless, scorpion graveyard."
While perusing Arpi's research on the matter, Neil realizes that "palm trees are expensive, dangerous and they shouldn't be here in the first place."
In response to this, Arpi quips, "Like an NFL franchise, sir. They get tax breaks to build a $5 billion dollar stadium, but we can't afford housing for the homeless?"
Realizing she's gone off on a tangent, Arpi asks for clarity on what she was originally furious about. Neil reminds her, "Palm trees, Arpi."
"Yes! Here's what we do," she expresses. "Hire the homeless to cut down all the palm trees and dump them in the stadium."
Refusing to chop down the palm trees, Neil suggests that the city should share the costs. Arpi retorts, "Wow, bold stance, sir. I'm being sarcastic, but not when I say, 'I'm being sarcastic.' That was dead serious."
The Mr. Mayor season finale airs tonight, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)