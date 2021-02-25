David Bowie and Iman's Daughter Lexi Jones Slams "Perverted and Vulgar" Comment on Swimsuit Selfie

Iman and David Bowie's daughter, Lexi Jones, isn't afraid to shut down any haters.
On Feb. 25, the 20-year-old child of the supermodel and late musician took to Instagram Stories to post a picture of herself donning a brown one-piece with an embroidered horse design, captioning the snapshot with three smiling emojis wearing cowboy hats. Not long after, she returned to the social network to call out an internet troll who'd sent her a message that read, "horny today, aren't we."
"Feels good to love my body after years of hating and disrespecting it," Lexi wrote in reply. "No shame in liking how I look in my cowboy swimsuit, but a shame that you're able to twist it into something so perverted and vulgar. What a dim witted piece of trash and sad that there are more people like you. Go f--k yourself."
In general, Lexi tends to keep her private life exactly that—private.
"She says I am overprotective," Iman said during a 2018 interview with Porter magazine, "But I told her, this can all wait, it isn't going anywhere. Have a life that is private while you can, because one day soon it is going to be public, so enjoy this."
Iman has good reason for wanting to protect this privacy, too—recalling the response after she posted 18 pictures of Lexi on her 18th birthday.
"Every agency, every designer, called me to say: ‘If she wants to, we'd love for her to model for us,'" she told the magazine. "I said: ‘No, she doesn't.' I know why they wanted to her to model. It's because she is David Bowie's daughter."
These days, Lexi appears to be focusing on her art and enjoying her early 20s—a topic she reflected on after sharing a throwback photo on Feb. 15.
"18 yrs old in this," she captioned the image. 'Deadass feels like I took this yesterday. I'm 20 now which is still very young but if you are a teenager who desperately wants to be an adult and people who are older are telling you that you'll want to be a teen again when ur grown-listen. I literally never thought I would want to be a teen again but here I am in my 20s sometimes thinking I'm still 16 bc time actually goes by so f--king fast."
And while Lexi noted "it's great being a 'young adult,'" she also explained "it becomes way more apparent how fast time flies."
"I thought the people telling me this were out of their damn mind because who wouldn't want to be grown," she wrote in part of her message. "I thought wrong and I will only think that even more as I get older if I don't take advantage of being young now. Glad I realized this sooner than later. So yeah if ur 17 or under LOVE and take advantage of you're [sic] beautiful teenage years while you're there."