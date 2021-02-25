Bridgerton's Intimacy Coordinator Breaks Down Those NSFW Scenes

Watch : "Bridgerton's" Nicola Coughlan Reveals "Easter Egg" From First Scene

Shonda Rhimes' new Regency drama Bridgerton is one of the sexiest shows on Netflix. However, while those steamy scenes may seem full of impulsive passion, they actually took a ton of planning to get right.

The show's intimacy coordinator Lizzy Talbot broke down those moments in a new interview with The Times and shared how she made the actors feel comfortable on set.

Talbot, who worked in fight direction, said that initially sex scenes had "no protocols" in place.

"Everyone was relying on the good graces of their scene partner and the good intentions of their director, but that's the safety net, and you can see for so many people that just wasn't enough," she shared of how she came to work as an intimacy coordinator.

Now, Talbot explained, she works to create an environment actors are comfortable with before the cameras start rolling. "We need to work out consent boundaries," she said. "It might be that we are working with containers, like, ‘You can put your hand from the top of my neck to the top of my lower back or anywhere in between. You've got freedom to do what you want in that area, but it doesn't go anywhere else.'"