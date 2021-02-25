Bella Hadid Searching for Photographer Who Offered to Help Her After 2016 Runway Fall

Bella Hadid is in search of her good Samaritan.
The 24-year-old supermodel, who took a tumble during the Michael Kors' runway show in Sept. 2016, is looking for the photographer who attempted to help her off the ground.
"Can someone find me this man? God bless his soul," she captioned the Feb. 25 Instagram Story included a photo of the fall. "I want to thank him personally for being the only one to offer a hand in a time of need."
In the snapshot, Hadid is seen on the ground in a knee-length ruffled black dress and matching six-inch platform feels. The photo showed only one photographer reaching for the star's hand while the others were distracted looking elsewhere or just stared at Hadid on the ground.
Hadid, 24, also noted another photographer's opposite reaction to her fall, writing, "she said, this is gonna be a great pic."
Following her initial Story, Hadid shared the same photo again—sans the captions—and added a spinning crown animation atop the first photographer's head.
The trip down memory lane come a month after Hadid took a break from social media to look inward and learn about herself. She took to her Instagram on Jan. 21 to encourage her 38.9 million followers to do the same.
"I took some time away to reflect and learn about myself in a way that would be too much to explain at the moment , but with time I will express," she wrote alongside a series of photos. "The memories and fortune I came back with are pure wisdom, a closer relationship with myself & my spirituality, a sense of self-love that I have always lacked , a few great friends, and these books that saw me through."
The post continued, "I found myself, my strength and my light again. I am only here to be an instrument of peace & love to help people that suffer and hopefully the world, in time... Thank you to my angels who have supported and have continued to love me , for me. You saved me. Take time to get help for your mental health. It's worth it to get to your full potential."