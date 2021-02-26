Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Captain Glenn Reveals Cause of Season 2 Boat Crash

Swearing like a sailor.
In an exclusive chat with E! News, Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Captain Glenn Shephard sounded off on the shocking boat crash from season two's action-packed trailer. For those who may've missed the sneak peek, Parsifal III was seen colliding with a docking wall, which had the usually calm captain exclaiming: "F--k me! God damnit. F--k!"
"That's the first time that's happened," Captain Glenn exclusively told E! News. "Fortunate it's the first time but, unfortunate that it happened."
So, what exactly caused the crash? According to the seasoned sailor, a "throttle malfunction" was to blame for the accident.
"So, there is a computer in between the throttles and the propeller to manage the load on the engine," he further explained. "I was using a maneuver mode that I don't usually use, and I think my normal actions, in that mode, was a bit too much for the computer."
This caused the propeller to not respond and resulted in Parsifal III making contact with the dock. As for his expletive-filled reaction? Captain Glenn reminded us that he is "a sailor."
"I swear occasionally and obviously I get frustrated and things happened," the Bravo personality said. "When something like that happens, it's pretty big."
In fact, per the captain, "hitting the dock like that can be a season ending incident. It can be very serious."
Not to mention, as Captain Glenn detailed it, this was something that made the whole crew look bad. "It's just something you want to avoid," he noted. "I've avoided it all my career and, of course, now with the cameras rolling it happens."
Although Captain Glenn knows he'll "take a lot of flak" for this incident, he reminded us that these "things do happen." Understandably, he also shared that this moment was not a high point in his career.
Thankfully, the captain was able to find the humor in the situation. He even quipped, "I promise you I didn't do it on purpose for the drama."
For the extent of the damage and the full crash, you'll have to tune into season two of BDSY.
Season two of Below Deck Sailing Yacht premieres Monday, Mar. 1 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
Stream your favorite Bravo shows on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)