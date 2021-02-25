Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Daughter Bella Gives Another Rare Look into Her Life

Catching a glimpse of Tom Cruise and ex-wife Nicole Kidman's kids can feel like Mission: Impossible, but they do make a rare appearance here and there.
Isabella "Bella" Kidman Cruise, the former couple's adopted eldest child, shared a selfie on her Instagram page on Wednesday, Feb. 24, marking the first pic she has posted of herself in five months. The new pic is black and white and shows a closeup of her bundled up in a scarf and hat. Bella, 28, and her husband of five years, Max Parker, live in England, which recently experienced some snowy weather.
Bella captioned her latest pic with, "Same face, new prints now available on the shop." She is an artist who often shares images of her paintings on Instagram, where she has more than 26,000 followers and follows more than 200 people, including both her parents.
Bella last shared a photo of herself on social media in September—a selfie showing her rocking blue streaks in her brown hair. She also shared another rare selfie a month earlier.
In addition to Bella, Tom and Kidman also adopted son Connor Cruise, now 26, during their 11-year marriage, which famously ended in 2001.
The entire family is notoriously private about their personal lives. Nicole made rare comments about her two eldest children, who lived with Tom after the divorce and have practiced his religion of Scientology, in a 2018 interview with WHO magazine, which is published in her native Australia.
"They are adults," she said. "They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it's my job to love them. And I am an example of that tolerance and that's what I believe—that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I'm open here."
She added, "I think that's so important because if that is taken away from a child, to sever that in any child, in any relationship, in any family—I believe it's wrong. So that's our job as a parent, to always offer unconditional love."
Tom also shares daughter Suri Cruise, 14, with ex-wife Katie Holmes, while Nicole and husband Keith Urban have two daughters—Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, 12, and Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, 10.