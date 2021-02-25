Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Shot and French Bulldogs Stolen in Los Angeles

Watch : Celebrity Pets of Taylor Swift, Maluma & More

Lady Gaga's dogs have been stolen.

On Wednesday, Feb. 24, the pop star's dog walker was shot while out walking three of her French bulldogs, TMZ reported, citing law enforcement sources. According to the report, per those sources, two of the three dogs were taken while one was recovered after running away. In photos taken by paparazzi, a police officer was seen carrying a dog in a lip-print harness that appears to be Gaga's pet, Asia.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to E! News a single victim was shot around 9:40 p.m. and their condition is unknown at this time. Meanwhile, an unknown male suspect was seen fleeing the area.

The performer is said to be "extremely upset," TMZ reported, citing sources close to the star. To whoever has the two dogs, she is offering a $500,000 reward and they can reach out to KojiandGustav@gmail.com.