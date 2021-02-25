Rosamund Pike and Kelly Clarkson Speak Out Against Their Images Being Altered Without Consent

Watch : Rosamund Pike Likes Her Dark Characters Just as Much as You Do

Hollywood is taking a stand against photoshopped images.

During the Feb. 24 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Rosamund Pike and Kelly Clarkson shared their past experiences of their photos being photoshopped without their knowledge. One bold fan even implied Rosamund needed to alter a natural selfie IRL.

"I was on a flight the other day—well, when I last flew which was over a year ago—but I was on a flight with this guy and I took a selfie and he looked over my shoulder when I didn't know and said, ‘Oh no, babe, you gotta Facetune that,'" the Gone Girl star recalled. "I said, ‘Sorry, what?' That was my introduction to the world of Facetuning which I then realized has often happened—we are body-tuning."

The I Care A Lot actress remembered her movie poster for Johnny English Reborn, she noted her breasts being augmented to resemble a "very impressive chest."