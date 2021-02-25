Why Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Brittany Matthews Isn't Ready to Share Photos of Baby Sterling

Watch : Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Tells Off Body Shamers

Brittany Matthews, who recently welcomed her first child with fiancé Patrick Mahomes, is still preparing herself for the idea of being a mother in the public eye.

The 25-year-old fitness influencer and new mom took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Feb. 24 to share a sweet message about newborn daughter Sterling. Brittany and the Kansas City Chiefs' superstar quarterback greeted their first child on Feb. 20.

"Today was Sterlings actual due date, sure glad she came a few days early," Brittany wrote on Feb. 24.

Included in her post was the photo she had shared on the day of Sterling's birth that showed the baby's little hand but not her face. As for when we'll all get to see more of the bundle of joy, it's probably best not to hold your breath.

"We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right," Brittany continued on her Story. "I know the Internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world! Right now we are just soaking in every minute with her."