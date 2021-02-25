Lady Gaga Returns to Her Brunette Roots During Glamorous Outing in Rome

Ally, is that you?
Lady Gaga looks more like her movie star alter ego these days, because she's a brunette once again!
The "Shallow" singer was spotted out in Rome on Wednesday, Feb. 24, with a brand new bellissimo look ahead of her next movie Gucci.
She certainty had the perfect designer ensemble for the occasion, as she was all dressed up in a statement-making leopard print caftan from Celine's fall/winter 2020 ready-to-wear collection. Gaga, 34, paired it with black heels, an embellished face mask and dark sunglasses.
But, obviously, the biggest change was her new dark locks. Her brown hair was pulled back during her Italian outing—quite the switch from her recent performance at President Joe Biden's Inauguration last month.
According to Grazia magazine, Gaga has returned to Italy to start filming Gucci in March.
She's set to play Maurizio Gucci's ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani, in the fashion-focused film, which is directed by The Martian's Ridley Scott. Jared Leto, Al Pacino and Adam Driver are slated to star, too.
Gaga's latest role comes after her Oscar-winning performance as Ally Maine in A Star is Born in 2018, for which she also went brunette.
In her most recently Instagram post, shared on Feb. 17, the musician appeared with her icy blonde hair during a Tudor Watch campaign.
It's unclear if her new 'do is specifically for her upcoming socialite character, and her hairstylist Frederic Aspiras has yet to share whether it's a wig or a real dye job.
E! News has reached out to her rep for comment. The studio, MGM, declined to comment.
It's also not known if her boyfriend, Michael Polansky, has joined her for her stay in Rome, as he did in Washington, D.C., in January. At the time, the pair were seen kissing through their face masks at Biden's swearing in ceremony.
Now that she's in Italy, Gaga is likely to make herself at home, seeing as the actress (whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta) has described herself as an "Italian Catholic girl" and hails from an Italian American family in New York.