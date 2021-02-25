Watch Scott Disick Tell Kourtney Kardashian He's Ready to Marry Her "Right Now"

Watch : Scott Disick Ready To Marry Kourtney "Right Here, Right Now"

Nothing but love.

In this exclusive clip from the upcoming final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott Disick reveals he'd marry ex Kourtney Kardashian "right here, right now." We have Kim Kardashian to thank for this declaration, as she is seen grilling the former flames about a reconciliation.

Kim boldly asks during dinner, "Kourtney and Scott, so when are you guys gonna get back together?"

As the family takes in an awkward moment of silence, Scott reveals his stance on the matter. He comments, "Wherever Kourt stands, I stand with her. Forever."

Rather than give an answer, Kourtney offers up a simple, "That's nice."

Refusing to back down, the Skims mogul suggests a "Kourtney-Scott wedding" to end season 20. She adds, "That would be epic."

This excites the rest of the family with Khloe Kardashian encouraging the Flip It Like Disick star to propose. While Kourtney remains tightlipped on the matter, Kris Jenner chimes in with some words of encouragement.