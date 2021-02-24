Could WandaVision Get a Season 2? Marvel Boss Kevin Feige on the Future of Marvel TV

Watch : "WandaVision's" Elizabeth Olsen & Paul Bettany Had a "Good Flow"

The future of Marvel TV is a mystery that only Kevin Feige can solve, if and when he wants to.

The Marvel Studios president appeared virtually for the 2021 Winter TV Critics Association press tour on Wednesday to field questions about WandaVision and more, but of course he could only give a few concrete answers—especially when it comes to Wanda specifically.

While he did confirm that Elizabeth Olsen will appear as Wanda Maximoff in Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness and that WandaVision will lead into that film directly, he could not confirm or exactly deny whether WandaVision will return for a second season. Here's what he could say:

"I've been at Marvel too long to say a definite no or a definite yes to anything in regards to...another season of WandaVision. But there are shows that we are looking more—how do I put this? Yes, some of the shows that we are about to start filming, we are keeping in mind a structure that would lead into a season two and a season three in a more direct way than, say, a show like WandaVision, which clearly goes into a feature."

So in other words, probably not but also maybe?