Tiger WoodsGolden GlobesCelebrity Game NightKardashiansBridgertonPhotosVideos

Could WandaVision Get a Season 2? Marvel Boss Kevin Feige on the Future of Marvel TV

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige weighed in on the possibility of a second season for WandaVision and more upcoming Marvel TV shows.

By Lauren Piester 24 Feb, 2021 11:36 PMTags
TVMarvelCelebritiesEntertainment
Watch: "WandaVision's" Elizabeth Olsen & Paul Bettany Had a "Good Flow"

The future of Marvel TV is a mystery that only Kevin Feige can solve, if and when he wants to. 

The Marvel Studios president appeared virtually for the 2021 Winter TV Critics Association press tour on Wednesday to field questions about WandaVision and more, but of course he could only give a few concrete answers—especially when it comes to Wanda specifically. 

While he did confirm that Elizabeth Olsen will appear as Wanda Maximoff in Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness and that WandaVision will lead into that film directly, he could not confirm or exactly deny whether WandaVision will return for a second season. Here's what he could say: 

"I've been at Marvel too long to say a definite no or a definite yes to anything in regards to...another season of WandaVision. But there are shows that we are looking more—how do I put this? Yes, some of the shows that we are about to start filming, we are keeping in mind a structure that would lead into a season two and a season three in a more direct way than, say, a show like WandaVision, which clearly goes into a feature." 

So in other words, probably not but also maybe? 

photos
Spring 2021 TV Premiere Dates

For the most part, Feige explained, Marvel is developing its TV shows like it does its movies. 

"In other words, when we start with a movie, we hope there's a part two, we hope there's a part three, but we aren't factoring that into part one," he said. "We are trying to make something that hooks people enough and that people enjoy and want to revisit enough that they want to see the story continue, so that is the way we're proceeding on television as well."

This is a new direction for the brand, so this is just the beginning. 

"That's part of the fun, exciting, adrenaline-boosting creativity that we're able to do thanks to Disney+, and really figure out new ways of storytelling and new ways of telling our stories," he said. "Perhaps someday we'll chart out five seasons of a show, but really we're focusing on delivering the best seasons we can one at a time so far." 

Disney+

WandaVision also definitely is not alone in terms of TV shows that lead into feature films. Feige said there will be more of those, and the future of all the new Marvel shows will be determined by their story. 

"Sometimes it'll go into a season two, sometimes it will go into a feature and then back into a series," he said. "It was announced that Ms. Marvel, after her debut on Disney+, will be going into the second Captain Marvel film. But sometimes—and yet to be announced, but we are thinking of and planning second seasons for some of the upcoming series." 

Ms. Marvel is currently filming and is slated for a release later in 2021. Before that, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres March 19 and Loki premieres on June 11. Hawkeye is also currently filming, with She-Hulk and Moon Knight on the way. The animated alt-universe series What If...? is also premiering this summer, so at least if WandaVision ends up only being one season, there's nearly endless more Marvel to look forward to in the coming months. 

Trending Stories

1

You'll Forever Notice Jennifer Aniston's Friends Vocal Habit

2

Katharine McPhee Gives Birth: Relive Her Romance With David Foster

3

Britney Spears Says Her Body Looks "Different" After This Change

Scroll down to keep up with all the upcoming premiere dates! 

Netflix
NEW: Ginny & Georgia (Netflix) - Feb. 24

Netflix's very Gilmore Girls-esque YA drama about a mother/daughter duo is arriving on Feb. 24. 

MTV
Floribama Shore (MTV) - Feb. 25

The MTV reality show is heading west for a vacation full of cowboys and snow for its fourth season, premiering Feb. 25.

AMC
The Walking Dead (AMC) - Feb. 28

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of season 10 on Sunday, Feb. 28.

NBC
The Voice (NBC) - March 1

Nick Jonas returns to The Voice beginning March 1 on NBC. 

The CW
The Flash (The CW) - March 2

The Flash returns on Tuesday, March 2.

Syfy
Wynonna Earp (SYFY) - March 5

Wynonna Earp will return for its final batch of episodes on Friday, March 5 on SYFY.

NBC
Good Girls (NBC) - March 7

Good Girls returns for season four, in which the Secret Service is beginning to close in on the ladies' counterfeit ring, on Sunday, March 7.

ABC
Station 19 (ABC) - March 11

Station 19 makes its spring return on Thursday, March 11. 

ABC
Grey's Anatomy (ABC) - March 11

Grey's Anatomy will return to tell us whether or not Meredith Grey survives COVID-19 on Thursday, March 11. 

ABC
A Million Little Things (ABC) - March 11

A Million Little Things returns with its spring premiere on Thursday, March 11 but then moves to Wednesdays beginning April 7.

YouTube
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney+) - March 19

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan return as Falcon and the Winter Soldier in Disney+'s second Marvel series, arriving March 19. 

NBC
Superstore Series Finale (NBC) - March 25

Cloud 9 will be closing its doors on Thursday, March 25 with a one-hour series finale on NBC. 

Disney+
NEW: The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Disney+) - March 26

Lauren Graham stars as a mom whose son gets cut from the powerful Ducks hockey team, so she starts her own team. Emilio Estevez also stars and executive produces alongside Graham, and it premieres March 26. 

NBC
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC) - March 28

After its winter finale on Feb. 9, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist is taking a six-week break. It will be back on Sunday, March 28.

ABC
NEW: Pooch Perfect (ABC) - March 30

Rebel Wilson hosts a brand new dog grooming competition series beginning Tuesday, March 30.

NBC
NEW: Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC) - April 1

Detective Stabler (Christopher Meloni) returns in Law & Order: Organized Crime on Thursday, April 1 in a two-hour crossover with Law & Order: SVU

NBC
Manifest (NBC) - April 1

Manifest returns for a third season that promises to reveal what happened to the passengers of Flight 828 on Thursday, April 1.

ABC
NEW: Home Economics (ABC) - April 7

Topher Grace is executive producing and starring in a new comedy about siblings in different economic brackets starting Wednesday, April 7.

The CW
NEW: Kung Fu (CW) - April 7

Olivia Liang stars in the CW's update of Kung Fu, premiering Wednesday, April 7. 

ABC
NEW: Rebel (ABC) - April 8

Katey Sagal stars in Rebel, a show inspired by Erin Brockovich. It premieres Thursday, April 8.

Disney+
NEW: Big Shot (Disney+) - April 16

John Stamos stars as an ousted NCAA coach who takes a basketball coaching job at an all-girls high school in this brand new series, coming to Disney+ on April 16. 

HBO
NEW: Mare of Easttown (HBO) - April 18

Kate Winslet plays a small-town detective solving a murder in the midst of her crumbling personal life, beginning April 18 on HBO.

The CW
DC's Legends of Tomorrow (CW) - May 2

DC's Legends of Tomorrow returns for season six on Sunday, May 2 at 8 p.m., at which point Batwoman will move to 9 p.m. 

CW
Dynasty (CW) - May 7

Dynasty returns for season four on Friday, May 7. 

Disney+
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+) - May 14

Season two of the show with the best title on TV premieres May 14 on Disney+. 

HBO
In Treatment (HBO) - May

Uzo Aduba stars in a reimagined continuation of the therapy drama, 10 years after its last season aired. It premieres on HBO in May.

Disney Plus
NEW: Loki (Disney+) - June 11

Tom Hiddleston returns as the God of Mischief in his very own crime thriller TV show, premiering Friday, June 11 on Disney+. 

Disney+
Zenimation (Disney+) - June 11

The second season of this mesmerizing ASMR feast for the eyes and ears premieres June 11. 

Disney+
NEW: The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+) - June 25

Orphans bond at a boarding school while also saving the world in The Mysterious Benedict Society, coming Friday, June 25 to Disney+. 

Disney+
NEW: Turner & Hooch (Disney+) - July 16

Josh Peck plays Scott Turner, son of Detective Turner (Tom Hanks) from the 1989 Turner & Hooch movie. He's an ambitious, buttoned-up US Marshal who inherits a big unruly dog who becomes the partner he needs. It premieres Friday, July 16. 

Trending Stories

1

You'll Forever Notice Jennifer Aniston's Friends Vocal Habit

2

Britney Spears Says Her Body Looks "Different" After This Change

3
Breaking

Katharine McPhee Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With David Foster

4

Khloe Kardashian Sets the Record Straight on Those "Elongated" Photos

5

Inside Travis Barker's Life Before Kourtney Kardashian