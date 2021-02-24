Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Help Fund New Project After Leaving Royal Roles

Watch : Prince William "Shocked" Prince Harry Talked Back to Queen

Despite their royal exit being made formal and losing their royal patronages, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are continuing their independent charity work.

In April 2020, the two announced the launch of a nonprofit organization called the Archewell Foundation, inspired by their now-21-month-old son Archie Harrison. In December, Meghan and Harry, who are currently expecting another baby, revealed their group was working with the World Central Kitchen charity group to build four Community Relief Centers, with the first to be erected in early 2021 on the Caribbean island of Dominica. The country, a member of the British Commonwealth of nations, was harshly hit by Hurricanes Maria and Irma in 2017.

On Wednesday, Feb. 24, World Central Kitchen announced that construction on the center has been completed. It is located in a school constructed under Dominica's climate resiliency plan to be a safe shelter against future hurricanes.

The group said in a statement, "The kitchen equipment—including refrigerators and freezers that can work entirely off the electrical grid using solar power—is now installed and ready for the school's staff to cook for students and the community, and we will be launching a culinary training program later in the year. These trainings, based on Sink To Stove and our upcoming Chef Relief Training program, will equip chefs with the skills necessary to cook for the community and even feed large numbers of people in an emergency. From this Community Relief Center, we anticipate being able to prepare thousands of meals per day in the direct aftermath of any future storm."

In addition, the second center is set to be built in Puerto Rico, the group added.