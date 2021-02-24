Grab Some Razzles and See Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo's 13 Going on 30 Reunion

Watch : A Blast From Interviews Past: "13 Going on 30"

Order us a not-virgin piña colada, because Jenna and Matty are back together!

Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo proved that being 30, flirty and thriving is more of a state of mind than an actual age when they surprised 13 Going on 30 fans with a sweet reunion on Instagram.

The co-stars of the 2004 classic recently got together in Canada and shared evidence of their meetup with a little selfie on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Mark gushed over his longtime friend, writing, "Reconnecting with an old pal. Anyone know where we can get Razzles in Canada?"

Jennifer also shared the pic and made another cute reference to the film, saying, "Wishing dust worked! And I got a perfect day with my old pal."

Both were smiling in the photo, as she sported black frame glasses and he donned a denim shirt under his jacket.

It's already been 17 years since 13 Going on 30 came out and made us instantly envious of Jenna's pink dollhouse (not to mention her unbreakable friendship with Matt).