Rachel Lindsay Reveals Who She'd Want to Host The Bachelor's After the Final Rose Special

Rachel Lindsay is weighing on Bachelor Nation's biggest question: Who should replace Chris Harrison?
Earlier this month, the 49-year-old host announced he was temporarily "stepping aside" from The Bachelor franchise after receiving backlash for the comments he made about the controversy surrounding contestant Rachael Kirkconnell.
Following his statement on Feb. 13, a source told E! News that Chris "will appear at the Women Tell All episode on March 1, which was pre-taped." However, the source revealed, "the After the Final Rose special has not yet filmed," which is why many are curious to know who will take his spot.
As Rachel discussed on the Bachelor Party podcast, she thinks it's best if someone outside of The Bachelor bubble gets the gig. Her pick? "Emmanuel Acho," she said on the Feb. 23 episode, "hands down."
The Bachelorette star even noted that Rachael has been "reading his book, so it kind of all makes perfect sense."
As Rachel explained, the next Bachelor host should "be somebody people trust to have these conversations."
"Emmanuel would be great," she added. "He's not biased in any way, he doesn't watch the show, he doesn't know the people involved. He should be there to be able to facilitate a conversation that we need to see happen."
The 35-year-old podcast host said she anticipates there being a serious discussion between Rachael and Matt James.
"We know Rachael is a top three. So, at some point, if [Emmanuel]'s the host, he's gotta have a conversation with Rachael and Matt because we're gonna see Matt with... the women," Rachel explained. "Obviously, there's an uncomfortable conversation that has to be had between or with Matt and Rachael, but that I don't know how Emmanuel works with the other women."
In the wake of the show's controversy, Matt broke his silence on Monday, Feb. 22.
"The past few weeks have been some of the most challenging of my life," he began his Instagram post, "and while there are several episodes left of the season, it is important that I take the time to address the troubling information that has come to light since we wrapped filming, including the incredibly disappointing photos of Rachael Kirkconnell and the interview between Rachel Lindsay and Chris Harrison."
"The reality is that I'm learning about these situations in real-time," he continued, "and it has been devastating and heartbreaking, to put it bluntly."
Matt's statement came only a few weeks after Rachael issued an apology for her past actions, writing on Instagram, "At one point, I didn't recognize how offensive and racist my actions were, but that doesn't excuse them."
At this time, ABC has not publicly commented on who will replace Chris for the After the Final Rose special.
And while Emmanuel might be Rachel's pick, Bachelor Nation fans have actually been advocating for her to take on the role. However, the reality TV personality previously told E! News she's "not even thinking about that."
"I think the bigger picture is that there is an issue and Chris is recognizing it, other people are recognizing [it]," she explained, "and I think if my message is to really make change and to really create a level of awareness, then I can't be focused on trying to take somebody else's job. I am just focused on really us getting to a place of unity where we can all be better."
Like everyone else, she doesn't know "what's next" for the long-running dating series. As she put it, "I think we are all going to be waiting and seeing."