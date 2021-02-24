Matilda's Mara Wilson Details Her Experience Being "Sexualized" as a Child Star

Watch : Justin Timberlake Apologizes to Janet Jackson & Britney Spears

As society reckons with the role they played in Britney Spears' public breakdown, Mara Wilson is addressing how the media impacts the lives of child stars like herself.

In a New York Times opinion piece published Tuesday, Feb. 22, the Matilda actress reflects on her childhood in the spotlight, and how it parallels the life of the pop star.

As Mara notes, she and Britney came from different backgrounds, with the singer dancing and singing about love and heartbreak onstage, while she was a precocious child starring alongside Robin Williams in Mrs. Doubtfire. But Mara describes feeling that she and Britney's lives followed the same trajectory.

The now-33 year old actress calls this phenomenon "The Narrative," describing how society assumes "anyone who grew up in the public eye will meet some tragic end."