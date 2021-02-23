BREAKING NEWS

Tiger Woods Hospitalized After Car Crash, Removed By "Jaws of Life"
Travis Scott Reveals How Daughter Stormi Webster Has Changed His Life

By Alyssa Ray 23 Feb, 2021
Travis Scott is first and foremost a father.

In an interview with director Robert Rodriguez for i-D, the "SICKO MODE" rapper revealed how daughter Stormi Webster changed his life. According to the 28-year-old artist, becoming a father to three-year-old Stormi has had "a huge impact."

"Fatherhood influences my job," the Houston-born hit maker shared. "It's a major inspiration, you know what I'm saying? Especially Storm, she's just acting like a kid. She's always interested, she catches on and learns things and adapts to things so fast."

As he continued, Travis highlighted the "crazy" difference between his generation and his daughter's generation. "Stormi's generation is way different from mine, and she's way different from my younger brother and sister," he explained. "Kids show you a different outlook on life, how they view things, the type of pressures they have and what makes them happy, what makes them move."

Per Travis, he's noticed the way young Stormi consumes content, including movies, music and YouTube.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster's Twinning Moments

Thus, he's realized the significance of his celebrity status. He relayed, "She realises she's there, she's ready to see now. I realised my job is way more important than what I thought because of her. More responsibility, you know? You've got to use that properly."

Furthermore, Travis declared that, since welcoming Stormi with Kylie Jenner in February 2018, he doesn't "live for myself anymore."

He remarked, "I was already going so hard for the fans and now, oh man, Stormi, it's like… I love that."

As for when new music will drop? Travis simply teased: "It's coming. Coming soon. You can bet that."

For those who may not know, Travis and Kylie's daughter turned 3 years old earlier this month. While the famed rapper and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star aren't currently a couple, as they called it quits back in 2019, the duo has made an active effort to raise Stormi together.

In fact, earlier this month, an E! News source said the pair have been "amazing co-parents" and are following a "great routine."

For Travis' full interview with Robert, click here.

Check out Stormi's cutest moments for yourself below!

Uncle Hugs

Rob Kardashian wished his niece "Happy Birthday STORMi" and made a rare Instagram appearance in February 2021.

Scooter Style

Stormi is too cool for school with her leather pants and scooter.

Stormi on the Slopes

Kylie's little one proves her impressive snowboarding skills. "my little pro!!!" Kylie wrote on IG.

Merry & Bright

"merry christmas," Kylie wrote on Christmas 2020 while matching in holiday red with little Stormi.

O, Christmas Tree

Stormi and Kylie pose next to a giant Christmas tree.

Twinning

"i got u forever," Kylie posted in December 2020.

Merry Grinch-Mas

Kylie and Stormi film a Grinch-themed baking video for her YouTube channel.

Cookie Queens

The mother-daughter duo decorate Halloween cookies in matching orange pajamas.

Stormi the Student

Kylie celebrates Stormi's first day of school, complete with designer backpack!

Jet-Setting

Stormi and cousin True enjoy a ride on a private jet.

Beach Baby

Toddler Stormi flashed a smile as she ran down the beach in Turks and Caicos.

Fun in the Sunset

The youngster played in the Atlantic Ocean as mom Kylie captured the evening's sunset.

Cuties in the Caribbean

"my loves," Kylie wrote alongside this sweet photo of Stormi and True.

Birthday Bae

While celebrating her 23rd birthday on Aug. 10, 2020, Kylie shared this sweet snap with the caption, "the best gift of all."

Forever Friends

"My forever," Kylie wrote at a birthday celebration for Scott Disick in May 2020.

They Grow Up Quickly

"My baby is getting so big," Kylie wrote in April 2020.

Bath Time

"this pic makes me happy," Kylie captioned the adorable bubbly pic. 

Children Are the Future

"To our future women #internationalwomensday," Stormi's mom noted on International Women's Day.

Roll Through

Stormi posed in her sweet mini-Mercedes!

Twinning

"My mini," Kylie wrote as the mother-daughter duo sport identical prints. Too cute!

Yachting

"boat day with bestie," Kylie wrote during a tropical getaway in March 2020.

Playtime

Kylie snaps a pic of her "best friend" playing outside.

Stormi Earrings

Stormi sports gold hoop earrings with her name on them in a major fashion statement.

Butterfly Babe

"Each day is a blessing with you," Jenner shared on Instagram. "Thank you God for these moments. It was beautiful celebrating Stormi x @kyliecosmetics launching 2.1.20"

Love of My Life

"love of my life," Kylie wrote on IG.

 

"Peek A Boo"

Stormi's blush-colored ball pit makes playtime pretty in pink!

Kisses

"Stormi loves my Psalmy so much!" Kim captioned the sweet cousins photo. 

Jet-Setting

"cutest travel buddy," Kylie writes on vacation.

Big Grin

Look at that smile!

Snow Bunnies

Kylie and Stormi pose in matching ski outfits during a trip to the snow in December 2019.

