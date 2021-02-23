Travis Scott Reveals How Daughter Stormi Webster Has Changed His Life

Watch : Travis Scott Calls Out Kylie Jenner's "Blurry" Stormi Webster Pics

Travis Scott is first and foremost a father.

In an interview with director Robert Rodriguez for i-D, the "SICKO MODE" rapper revealed how daughter Stormi Webster changed his life. According to the 28-year-old artist, becoming a father to three-year-old Stormi has had "a huge impact."

"Fatherhood influences my job," the Houston-born hit maker shared. "It's a major inspiration, you know what I'm saying? Especially Storm, she's just acting like a kid. She's always interested, she catches on and learns things and adapts to things so fast."

As he continued, Travis highlighted the "crazy" difference between his generation and his daughter's generation. "Stormi's generation is way different from mine, and she's way different from my younger brother and sister," he explained. "Kids show you a different outlook on life, how they view things, the type of pressures they have and what makes them happy, what makes them move."

Per Travis, he's noticed the way young Stormi consumes content, including movies, music and YouTube.