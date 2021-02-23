Cardi B Says It’s "Insulting" to Be Paid Less Than White Colleagues in the Music and Fashion Industry

Watch : Cardi B & Offset and More Stars Celebrate Valentine's Day 2021

There's no denying Cardi B is a triple threat.

From releasing hit after hit to influencing her millions of followers with her eye-catching glam, the 28-year-old superstar is constantly raising the bar. But despite her popularity in music and fashion, the "Press" rapper recently opened up about the "prejudice" she's felt in both industries.

Speaking to Mariah Carey for Interview magazine's March issue, Cardi detailed her experiences, explaining, "I don't know if I would use the word 'racism' because everything is so technical right now. I have felt prejudice."

"I have been involved in endorsement deals, and then I found out that certain white people got more money for their deals from the same company," she shared. "I do my research. I know how much money I made [from] that company. My fans buy my s--t. So it's like, 'When you're not paying me what you're paying these other people, why is that?' It's kind of insulting."