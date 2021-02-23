Kenan Thompson and Crew Uncover a Shocking Secret in Kenan Sneak Peek

Did Kenan really know his late wife Cori?
That's what the recently-widowed dad is trying to figure out on tonight's all-new episode of NBC's Kenan, and as he reveals in this exclusive sneak peek clip, it's all because of a mysterious restraining order he recently discovered.
In the clip, Kenan Thompson's character of the same name has recruited his brother Gary (Chris Redd) and father-in-law Rick (Don Johnson) to try and make sense of the document, despite it being the middle of the night.
"Now that I've seen this restraining order, I can't get it out of my head," Kenan explains. "And I won't be able to until we get to the bottom of it...It's my can't-stop, won't-stop personality. It's why we don't keep pizza Pringles in the house!"
"Let it go, man," Rick responds. "There's nothing that drinking alone in the dark for a few hours can't cure."
Gary proves to be more helpful, but not by much. "What if she was caught jumping on the neighbor's trampoline?" he suggests after his first answer—that Cori broke into someone's property to feed deer—is shot down.
"That was you!" Kenan and Rick both reply.
In Gary's defense, the "jerk kids don't use it," he fires back. "It's just sitting there!"
Eventually, Gary and Rick reveal what they really think happened—even though they know Kenan won't want to hear it.
"I think it's an affair gone wrong, okay?" Gary says. "I'm sorry!"
Initially quiet, Rick ultimately agrees that his daughter might've stepped out on Kenan. "Look, before today, I had no idea how much Cori took after me," he tells his son-in-law. "But seeing her love of the five-finger discount and gambling and light wash jeans, it's clear she's my mini-me. And everybody knows I got a wandering...everything."
Kenan's not buying it.
"Cori would not have cheated," he insists. "Her celebrity hall pass was me!"
Determined to prove Gary and Rick wrong, Kenan makes a decision: They'll pay the man listed on the restraining order an in-person visit.
It's all going down on tonight's episode!
Kenan airs Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. on NBC, and you can stream episodes on Peacock.
