Ashley Judd Recalls the "Trauma" She Experienced in Her Body and Soul After Leg Injury

Watch : Ashley Judd Hospitalized in Africa After "Catastrophic" Leg Injury

Ashley Judd's heart is filled with gratitude.

Less than two weeks after revealing her serious leg injury in the Congo rainforest, the actress is updating fans on her recovery while giving credit to those who helped save her life.

"I want to give my deepest and most vulnerable thanks to Sunninghill Hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa, for making split second decisions upon my arrival," she wrote in an Instagram post on Monday, Feb. 22. "I arrived to them from DRC in terrible shape and my leg had no pulse. I desperately needed a blood transfusion. Their sisters (nurses) are exemplary, technically top notch, and they cared for the trauma in my body as well as my soul with equal proficiency."

As doctors tried to stabilize her leg, Ashley also recalled receiving care while the COVID B.1.351 strain was "plaguing" the area.

"Sunninghill is world class and a wonder," she praised. "Thank you to my trauma surgeon, anesthesiologist, head of nursing, hospital management—everyone."