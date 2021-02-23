John Mayer Reveals Why He "Hopes" His Ex-Girlfriends Still Write Songs About Him

Watch : John Mayer's 43rd Birthday: E! News Rewind

John Mayer is peeling back the curtain on his personal life.

In a recent interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, the 43-year-old musician opened up about his desire to start a family and why he would secretly be "jazzed" if his ex-girlfriends still wrote songs about him.

Of course, the thought isn't far-fetched either. John's dated many pop stars in the past, including Katy Perry, Taylor Swift and Halsey (to name a few), who've all released hits inspired by their romance with him and vice versa.

"If an ex of yours comes out with a song, do you ever wonder is that about me?" Andy asked, to which John responded, "Sometimes, I hope it's about me. Sometimes, it's a really good song."

As the "New Lights" singer put it, "I don't think it's a dirty admission. Sometimes, a song is so good, I go, 'Man, I hope that's about me.'"