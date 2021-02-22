Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Expecting a Baby After Pregnancy Loss

There's a rainbow baby on the way for Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra!
On Monday, Feb. 22, the Teen Mom stars announced they are expecting another little one. Catelynn's pregnancy news comes more than two months after she revealed she experienced a pregnancy loss. At the time, Catelynn, 28, and Tyler, 29, said they wanted other grieving parents to know they're "not alone" when it comes to enduring the heartbreak of miscarriage and pregnancy loss.
Now, however, the longtime couple is filled with hope that their family will finally be complete.
"This rainbow was worth the storm. Baby Baltierra coming soon," Catelynn captioned an Instagram photo of daughters Novalee, 5, and Vaeda, who just celebrated her second birthday.
In the adorable snapshot, Novalee held a sign that read "27 weeks until I become a big sister." Proud pops Tyler shared the same photo and captioned it, "Can't wait for another beautiful blessing."
MTV's 16 and Pregnant cameras have followed Catelynn and Tyler's relationship and parenthood journey for more than a decade. In 2009, a couple adopted the then-teenagers' baby girl Carly, now 11, who Catelynn and Tyler still maintain a relationship with. The reality TV stars went on to marry in 2015 and start a family of their own.
Following Catelynn's pregnancy loss, she took to social media with a prayer for "one more baby."
"I pray that the lord will bless us with one more," she wrote on Facebook. "If not I am absolutely grateful for the 3 beautiful, healthy little girls that we do have."
Catelynn continued, "That grief/sadness comes in waves and that's OK!"
