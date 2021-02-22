Lucy Hale Spotted Kissing Riverdale's Skeet Ulrich During Lunch Outing

No pretty little lies about it! Something is going on between Lucy Hale and Skeet Ulrich.

The actress, 31, and the actor, 51, were spotted kissing during a lunch outing at Sweet Butter Cafe in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 21, according to Page Six.

This wasn't the only PDA the Pretty Little Liars star and the Scream alum seemed to show. According to photos obtained by the outlet, they were also pictured holding hands at the table and wrapping their arms around each other during a stroll.

Hale sported a cream-colored jacket over a white tank top and blue jeans while Ulrich donned a black sweater and blue jeans. Both also wore face masks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

While neither celebrity has publicly commented on the pictures, this isn't be the first time they've found themselves at the center of a romance rumor. Last May, for instance, Ulrich sparked engagement speculation after Megan Blake Irwin was seen wearing a large ring in photos she'd posted of the duo—captioning one, "Mine forever." However, his representative told E! News the Riverdale star and the model are not engaged. Just a few months later, The Daily Mail reported the two had unfollowed and removed pictures of each other on Instagram, suggesting they'd gone their separate ways.