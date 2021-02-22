Watch the Chilling First Teaser for Netflix's Documentary on the College Admissions Scandal

Watch : Lori Loughlin Released From Prison After Less Than 2 Months

Thought you knew everything about the college admissions scandal? Well, think again.

On Feb. 22, Netflix released a trailer for its new documentary

"Everything you've heard is true," part of a promotional tweet read. "But you haven't heard everything."

According to the streaming service, the film "goes beyond the celebrity-driven headlines and dives into the methods used by Rick Singer, the man at the center of the shocking 2019 college admissions scandal, to persuade his wealthy clients to cheat an educational system already designed to benefit the privileged."

Netflix claims the documentary features an "innovative combination of interviews and narrative recreations of the FBI's wiretapped conversations between Singer and his clients." One of these "real conversations" can be heard in the brief teaser. Although, the parties are not identified.

The film comes from Chris Smith, who directed Fyre and served as an executive producer for Tiger King, and Jon Karmen, who also worked on Fyre. The film is set to debut on Netflix March 17, 2021.