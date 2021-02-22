What It's Really Like to Speak Out as a Black Person in Bachelor Nation

Watch : Chris Harrison Steps Away & Bachelor Nation Reacts

In honor of Black History Month, E! is talking to Black reality show contestants to reveal what it's really like being a minority on TV. The interviews with Tayshia Adams and Mike Johnson were conducted prior to recent events.

The revolution might not be televised, but it will be tweeted.

Because after Bachelor host Chris Harrison's questionable defense of Rachael Kirkconnell's past missteps, Matt James' frontrunner having attended an "Old South" plantation-themed party while in college in 2018, something unprecedented happened in Bachelor Nation: The other women competing for James' heart banded together, sharing a joint statement on social media saying they were "deeply disappointed" by the recent events and "want to make it clear that we denounce any defense of racism."

The following day, the men from Tayshia Adams' recent season of The Bachelorette also released a group message, saying, "The addition of more people who identity as BIPOC has opened up the conversation on race, community, and who we are as people. A conversation that has been long overdue."

Both statements also expressed their support for Rachel Lindsay, who's been helming the narrative for far too long. The franchise's only black lead until Adams handed out roses last year, she was tasked with pushing back against Harrison's justifications of Kirkconnell. But her Bachelor Nation contemporaries made it clear they were cheering her on from afar.