NFL Star Patrick Mahomes and Fiancée Brittany Matthews Welcome First Baby Together

Patrick Mahomes is a girl dad!

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his fiancée Brittany Matthews are officially parents. The 25-year-old stars welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, on Saturday, Feb. 20.

While the couple didn't share too many details about their little one on Instagram on Sunday, Feb. 21, they did reveal their daughter's unique name: Sterling Skye Mahomes.

News of their newborn daughter comes one day after Brittany fired back at critics who didn't like her maternity pics, which she posted on Instagram on Feb. 19—a day before giving birth. "If you don't have something nice to say," she shared on Instagram Stories, "don't say anything at all."

But despite the negative comments, the couple has so much to celebrate these days like their upcoming wedding.

Patrick and Brittany became high school sweethearts after meeting at Whitehouse High School in Texas, where she was a cheerleader and he played football. They got engaged in September 2020, when the NFL pro popped the question in a flower-filled box at Arrowhead Stadium.