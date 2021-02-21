Khloe Kardashian Shares New Diamond Ring Photo and Sparks Fresh Engagement Speculation

Watch : Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Ready for Baby No. 2

Listen, we know there's currently a lot of stuff going on in the Kardashian world, but the other shoe, or rather, ring, just dropped.

On Sunday, Feb. 21, Khloe Kardashian posted on her Instagram page a professionally shot, promotional photo of herself kneeling on a patio near a yard while wearing a black bikini top and bottoms by SKIMS and high-heeled khaki booties from her Good American brand's new shoe collection. Oh, and she is also sporting a giant diamond ring on her ring finger, which sparked fresh rumors of being engaged to longtime boyfriend Tristan Thompson. And people certainly noticed the bling right away, with many commenting on it.

Khloe included a teasing caption with the promotional post, writing, "New @goodamerican shoes are dropping 2.25."

E! host Morgan Stewart asked, "ARE THEY?" to which Khloe replied, "yep! They are!"

Tristan, 29, with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter True Thompson, commented, "WOW!!!!!!! That grass is cut to perfection."

Khloe's ring features a massive pear-shared diamond centered in between two smaller pavé diamonds. Shannon Delany-Ron, Director of Communications at JamesAllen.com, told E! News she estimates that the sparkler contains nine to 10 carats and costs between $500,000 and 750,000.

The reality star had showed off a similar ring, also worn on her ring finger, in Instagram photos taken at her 36th birthday party last June. However, she made no comment in response to the engagement speculation that ensued back then.