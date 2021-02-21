Chrissy Teigen Shares How She’s Honoring Baby Jack On What Would've Been His Due Date

Watch : Chrissy Teigen Reveals She's Four Weeks Sober

Chrissy Teigen shared the special way she is keeping her late son Jack close to her heart.

Last September, the Cravings author announced that she and her husband John Legend had lost their third child in an emotional social media post.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough," Chrissy shared on Instagram at the time. "We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us."

On Feb. 20, Chrissy, who is also a mom to Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, took to her Instagram Story to show how she is remembering baby Jack. She shared a photo of a stack of bracelets with the names of her three children.