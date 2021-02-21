Ricki Lake Announces She's Engaged to Her Boyfriend Ross Burningham

Ricki Lake has some new bling!
On Saturday, Feb. 20, the Hairspray actress announced she's engaged to her boyfriend Ross Burningham after dating for a little over a year.
"Friends, I'm so so so excited to share some good news! I'm engaged," the former talk show host gushed on Instagram, alongside a selfie of her and her fiancé smiling from ear-to-ear. "This is Ross. He is my person. He is wonderful."
"I love him very much and I am so grateful I get to love and be loved so deeply by this stellar human," she continued, "Our next chapter is sure to be a good one."
At this time, it's unclear if the Cry-Baby star has started her wedding planning. But one thing is certain: She and Ross are ready for their next chapter together.
"Ross and I literally pinch ourselves that we have found each other at this time in our lives," Ricki told People after sharing their engagement news. "Both of us, newly empty-nesters, we feel as if we are kids again. We are filled with gratitude and joy for what is to come."
According to the magazine, the lovebirds have been dating for over a year, however, they didn't make their romance Instagram official until December 2020.
When confirming their relationship online, Ricki shared a sweet selfie with her boyfriend. "LOVE," she simply captioned her post at the time.
Since putting their romance on display, the 52-year-old actress has raved over the man in her life. Earlier this month, she posted a sweet birthday tribute to Ross, writing, "Happy Birthday Ross! You have brought me so much joy and peace and laughs these last few months."
"I pinch myself, I am such a lucky girl," she added. "Thank you for choosing me. I love you."
News of Ricki's engagement comes almost four years after her ex, Christian Evans, who she was married to from 2012 to 2015, tragically died by suicide. Following his passing, Ricki honored her ex-husband on Instagram.
"It is with a heavy heart that I share that my beloved soulmate, Christian Evans has passed. The world didn't understand this man, but I did," she shared at the time. "He succumbed to his life long struggle with bipolar disorder. For anyone who has ever lost a family member or friend to mental illness, my heart goes out to you."
"I am a greater person for having known him and spent the past 6 and a half years of my life with him," she added.
Ricki was also previously married to Rob Sussman from 1994 to 2004. They share two sons together, Milo Sebastian Sussman, 23, Owen Tyler Sussman, 19.