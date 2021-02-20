Megan Thee Stallion Confirms She’s Dating Rapper Pardison Fontaine

Megan Thee Stallion has a new special somebody in her life.
The "Hot Girl Summer" artist, born Megan Pete, shared the news that she is dating rapper Pardison Fontaine in a Feb. 19 Instagram Live. Calling Pardison her "boo," and "boyfriend," she gushed, "I really like him."
The 26 year old also took the time to defend her new man from haters, saying, "I didn't like what they was trying to say about Pardi cause he is so calm and so sweet. He's so perfect and he wouldn't do anything to hurt me. Just so y'all know."
When a commenter suggested that as a self-proclaimed "hot girl" she shouldn't "simp" over her guy, she clapped back, saying she "never said hot girls can't have boyfriends."
The feeling is certainly mutual. On Feb. 19, Pardison shared an Instagram slideshow of his Valentine's Day surprise to Megan, which included a private jet filled with roses, a multi-course menu featuring everything from shrimp, lobster and mac n' cheese, champagne on ice and a hotel room full of rose petals and balloons. He wrote in the caption, "SOME TIMES YOU JUST GOTTA DO THE MOST."
Megan subtly hinted that she was being wined and dined on V-Day on Instagram earlier this week. On Feb. 15, she shared pics of herself that appear to be from the private plane, along with roses that, we know now, came from her new guy.
The "WAP" rapper also hinted at her new romance on Twitter that same day, writing, "I'm healthy, I can take care of myself, my friends & family love me , my boo love me (he mad at me rn but he still love me) shiddd Beyoncé love me , I'm just happy and blessed lol."
While some people may question if Megan can still commit to her hot girl ways now that she's in love, the Grammy nominee is clearly living her best life. In 2019, she defined hot girl as "being unapologetically YOU, having fun, being confident, living YOUR truth , being the life of the party etc."
With Pardison by her side, it seems she's checking off every bullet point.