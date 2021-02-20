Patrick Mahomes' Pregnant Fiancée Brittany Matthews Fires Back at Maternity Pic Criticism

Watch : Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Slams ESPN

Fitness influencer and trainer Brittany Matthews has no time for haters.

On Feb. 19, Brittany, who is engaged to the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes, shared a photo of herself with her husband-to-be. In the pic, Brittany wears a dusty rose colored dress, while Patrick rocks a suit and cradles her baby bump. She captioned the sweet photo "My king," along with a baby emoji.

Apparently, not everyone saw the love in the photo. Brittany took to her Instagram Story to share some of the hateful comments she received about the pic—clearly from people who never heard the phrase "If you don't have something nice to say, don't say anything at all."

One wrote, "Someone, anyone, Jesus, Mary, Joseph, please help this woman. She has so much potential." Another added, "Girl who dressed you for this shoot? You're beautiful and skinny and this dress doesn't do you justice! Jesus Christ that dress is an abomination."