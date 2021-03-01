The Most Disturbing Moments in Allen v Farrow: Dylan Farrow's Story, Woody Allen's Prolific Career

The question of what Woody Allen did or didn't do was first posed almost 30 years ago. It was just a question that almost no one wanted to think too much about.

Since being accused in 1992 of sexually abusing his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, he has directed 26 movies, all packed with major stars, and in 2012 he won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay (his third career win in that category). He was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement at the Golden Globes in 2014.

A few weeks later, an op-Ed by Dylan was published in the New York Times. She described the stomach-churning account of the allegations against Woody from when she was 7 years old—and questioned why his career chugged along almost entirely unfettered while her life had been derailed.

Woody responded with his own op-Ed, also in the Times, in which he denied ever harming Dylan and again put the blame for the implosion of their relationship squarely on his ex-partner and onetime muse Mia Farrow. He has accused Mia of turning Dylan against him as revenge for falling in love with the actress' adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn. That shocking affair with the young woman 36 years his junior, whom he married in 1997, dominated the headlines and remained a punchline for decades, easily overshadowing the more egregious allegations against him in the collective consciousness.