Kim Kardashian Files for Divorce From Kanye West
Bling, Birkins and Burger Kings?! See Kanye West's Most Memorable Gifts for Kim Kardashian

Before his divorce from Kim Kardashian, Kanye West treated his wife to lavish gifts for holidays, birthdays and just because. Look back on the biggest presents fans won’t forget.

Watch: Kim Kardashian Files for Divorce From Kanye West

Sometimes, the gift of love comes at a cost.

On Friday, Feb. 19, Kim Kardashian made the decision to file for divorce from Kanye West after six years of marriage.

"She tried to give it a chance," a source shared with E! News. "She wanted to do this last year. She gave it plenty of time, but it's just time to move on. There were no affairs. No one did anything bad. They grew apart."

Although the couple faced their fair share of headlines in recent months regarding the status of their marriage, Kim and Kanye also experienced plenty of happy memories in their love story.

In fact, fans won't soon forget some of the lavish gifts the Grammy winner gifted the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star throughout their highly publicized relationship.

A 15-carat engagement ring designed by Lorraine Schwartz? Check! A $1 million donation to various prison reform organizations? Absolutely. And don't get us started on Kanye's Valentine's Day surprise with the one and only Kenny G.

Kim Kardashian's Supportive Statements of Kanye West

As the couple focuses on co-parenting their four children, E! News decided to look back on the extravagant gifts Kanye presented to Kim over the years. Prepare to be blown away below

Twitter
The Engagement Ring

Kanye went all in on his engagement ring for Kim. The 15-carat ring designed by Lorraine Schwartz has an estimated retail value of $3 million.

Courtesy of Kris Jenner; Sipa
The Proposal

Ye rented out AT&T Park in San Francisco—home of the baseball team the San Francisco Giants—where he wrote his proposal message on the scoreboard. He also got a 50-person orchestra to play music for the two of them.

Instagram
Valentine's Day Love

On Valentine's Day 2014 (just a few months before they got married in Italy), Kanye sent Kim 1,000 roses as she joined him on a concert stop in Baltimore. Three years later, he sent her a giant wall of white roses and orchids. 

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Diamonds are Forever

The KKW beauty owner apparently asked Kanye for a Lorraine Schwartz diamond necklace as her push present after giving birth to their first child, North West. He gave her the choker, which is estimated to cost about $1 million.

Instagram
Crazy for Cartier

Kanye surprised Kim with a number of diamond Cartier bracelets that all have a recurring theme: the panther. A gold one that he gave her costs about $35,000. Another one that she received goes for $88,000.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
The Birkin

Kim received a hand-painted Hermes Birkin Bag by renowned artist George Condo. It was apparently yet another Christmas present.

The Burger Queen

In 2014, rumors swirled that Kanye apparently bought Kim 10 Burger King locations. The fast food company denied the claims, but did offer to cater their wedding.

Instagram
Happy Mother's Day

In 2014, Kanye helped Kim celebrate her first Mother's Day as a parent by gifting her a giant flower wall. Just a few years later, he had a group of violinists and cellists perform a mini-concert in their living room.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian
Christmas Surprise

Kanye didn't think one present would suffice, so he got her 149 more for Christmas in 2015. Some of these 150 gifts included a Prada jumpsuit and Louis Vuitton dress. Kanye apparently sent his assistant to Italy where the rapper shopped via Skype.

Instagram
Most Wonderful Time of the Year

In 2017, the "Stronger" rapper gave Kim stock to Netflix, Amazon and Disney. She got some free stuffed animals and gift cards out of it, too.

Instagram
The Mercedes

Kim was a vision in neon during 2Chainz and Kesha Ward's wedding, and she matched the car she and Kanye rented while zooming around Miami. Back in Calabasas, The Life of Pablo rapper gifted her with a 2018 Mercedes G550 4×4 SUV. According to Mercedes Benz of USA's website, the car costs about $227,300. The matte neon green would have ticked up the price, too.

Instagram
A Romantic Serenade

For Valentine's Day 2019, Kanye asked Kenny G to serenade his leading lady in a room full of roses. "NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!!! Happy Valentine's Day," Kim tweeted at the time.

Twitter
A Special Message

"If you look closely at my necklace, you can see it's from a text Kanye sent me. He took an amazing vintage a Cartier gold plaque necklace and had it sketched out. He's always the most thoughtful when it comes to gifts," Kim tweeted. As for the text, it stated, "This your life. Married with four kids. Get people out of jail. Cover of Vogue. Go to church every week with your family. Dreams come true."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; E! Illustration
Giving Back

In celebration of Kim's 39th birthday, her husband made a $1 million donation in her name to various prison reform organizations, including #cut50, the Buried Alive Project, the Equal Justice Initiative and the Anti-Recidivism Coalition. 

kimkardashian.com/E! Networks
A Father's Love

For her 40th birthday, Kanye surprised Kim with a lifelike hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr. Calling it the "most thoughtful gift of a lifetime," Kim raved on Instagram, "It is so lifelike and we watched it over and over, filled with lots so tears and emotion. I can't even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime."

