Samara Weaving Cast as Holly Madison in Series Inspired By Her Post-Playboy Memoir

Samara Weaving is heading to the Playboy Mansion.
The Ready or Not actress is set to portray Holly Madison in an upcoming limited series about the life of the late Hugh Hefner's former girlfriend and star of E! reality series The Girls Next Door, Sony confirmed to E! News.
The upcoming series is based on Madison's 2015 memoir Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny with Marieke Hardy adapting the tale described as looking "beyond the polished facade of the Playboy brand." The show will "depict the visceral, often deeply damaging stories of the women who entered following a dream and found themselves manipulated, controlled, and abused by the machine."
So far, the project has not yet found a home at a network or streamer.
Madison, who starred in the Las Vegas burlesque show Peepshow following her time with Hefner, took to Instagram to share her reaction to the news. She wrote in the caption of a photo of the THR piece, "I couldn't be more thrilled with this casting."
Madison dated Hefner from 2001 to 2008, and became the Playboy mogul's main girlfriend in 2002, with Girls Next Door co-stars Kendra Wilkinson and Bridget Marquardt also living with them in the famed mansion.
However, Madison alleged in Down the Rabbit Hole that beyond the mansion's glitz and glam was a darker side to the Playboy lifestyle.
She wrote that Hefner allegedly pit the other girlfriends against one another and criticized Madison's appearance, calling him a "manipulator." She shared that she had to convince herself she had feelings for Hefner, who died in 2017 at 91, in order to justify staying.
The author also wrote that he attempted to keep her living in the mansion by offering her $3 million dollars in his will.
"I realized I wasn't treated well. I'm done being afraid of people," she shared. "I don't have any loyalty to Hef. I haven't talked to him in four years, so there's no reason to reach out now. Besides, it's the truth."
Now, Madison's truth will be told on the small screen.