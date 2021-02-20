A Guide To TV's Most Satisfying Romances: Comedy Edition

Monica and Chandler, Friends

Many like to talk about the lobsters, but we've only got eyes for Mr. and Mrs. Bing. Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) and Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) were simply friends for years with not even an ounce of sexual tension until suddenly, after an emotional and stressful wedding, Monica popped up from under the covers of Chandler's bed and began one of the greatest relationships in any TV comedy.

Start with S4E23/24, "The One with Ross' Wedding." There are a lot of reasons why this is a very annoying episode thanks to Ross (David Schwimmer), Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Emily (Helen Baxendale), but you can just ignore them and wait for the part where Monica appears in Chandler's bed after Joey leaves the room, then bask in the cheers and squeals from the studio audience.

If you're able to ignore Ross' attempts to win Emily back for some reason, season five is a delightful journey for Chandler and Monica. It starts in S5E1, "The One After Ross Says Rachel" as the pair try to find a place to hook up again. In S5E2, "The One With All the Kissing," Chandler keeps almost getting caught and has to kiss almost all the Friends.

Almost every episode of season five includes good Monica and Chandler content, but be sure to watch:

S5E5, "The One with the Kips"

S5E8, "The One with All the Thanksgivings"

S5E9, "The One with Ross' Sandwich"

S5E11, "The One with All the Resolutions"

S5E12, "The One With Chandler's Work Laugh"

S5E14, "The One Where Everybody Finds Out" is one of the funniest episodes of the entire series as Chandler and Monica battle Rachel, Phoebe and Joey in an attempt to out Monica and Chandler's relationship.

S5E15, "The One with the Girl Who Hits Joey"

S5E23/24, "The One In Vegas"

Season six begins with Monica and Chandler preparing to move in together. In S6E9, "The One Where Ross Got High," Monica's parents find out about the relationship. S6E15/16, "The One That Could Have Been" presents an alternate universe in which Monica and Chandler still ended up together under very different circumstances, and then there's S6E24/25, "The One with the Proposal."

Season seven features a lot of wedding planning, and in S7E23/24, "The One with Monica and Chandler's Wedding," the pair ties the knot.

Their adopted twins are born in the final episode of the series.

Friends is now streaming on HBO Max.