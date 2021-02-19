Here’s the Real Reason Kim Kardashian Finally Filed for Divorce From Kanye West

Watch : Kim Kardashian Files for Divorce From Kanye West

Kimye is really, truly over.

Kim Kardashian filed to divorce Kanye West on Friday, Feb. 19, after six years of marriage, E! News confirmed.

The spouses have agreed on joint custody for their four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, and neither Kim nor Kanye are contesting their prenup, according to a source close to Kim.

The source exclusively tells E! News that the split is "very amicable" and gave insight into how the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is coping. "Kim is doing OK," the source says. "She's mostly worried about her privacy and kids. She's a mama bear and protective of her kids."

Kim's attorney Laura Wasser, who is representing her amid the divorce, could not be reached for comment.

E! News reported last month that while the 40 year old was considering divorce, the couple had been in marriage counseling. So what finally changed and made her pull the plug?