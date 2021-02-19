Why Joshua Caleb Johnson Wants to Model His Legacy After the Late Chadwick Boseman

Joshua Caleb Johnson is just getting started.

At just 15 years old, the actor has already appeared in several shows including Snowfall and Black-ish. In fact, Joshua received a 2021 Critics' Choice Nomination in the Best Supporting Actor, Limited Series category for his work in Showtime's The Good Lord Bird.

While awards are nice and starring alongside experienced actors like Anthony Anderson is cool, this young adult has bigger dreams in mind.

"One of my top goals is I got to get that Oscar sooner or later," Joshua exclusively shared with E! News. "That's one of my biggest ones but also, my second biggest goal would be to inspire. I model my legacy after the late Chadwick Boseman. May he rest in peace."

He continued, "I love his work. I love everything about him on and off the screen and he was an amazing human…I want to make sure especially that kids know that you can do whatever you want in life as long as you have the dedication and hard work. I want to be known as one of the guys who is just a nice person. He was humble, he wanted everyone to succeed as much as he is and I feel like if I do that, I succeeded in life."