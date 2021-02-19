Jodie Foster Reacts to Aaron Rodgers Thanking Her in Shailene Woodley Engagement Announcement

Watch : Shailene Woodley Spotted After Aaron Rodgers Engagement News

Jodie Foster is finally sharing her thoughts on Aaron Rodgers' unexpected shout-out to her during a major moment in his life.

As he was accepting the NFL's MVP Award on Feb. 6, the 37-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback stunned fans by announcing he's engaged. Although he didn't name his fiancée, E! News confirmed that he is engaged to Shailene Woodley.

During his speech, Aaron said, "Off the field, I've got a great group of people that support me, so I'd like to thank my team," and he proceeded to name a number of people, including Jodie. This led some fans to wonder whether the 58-year-old Oscar winner may have set up Aaron and Shailene, given that Jodie co-stars with the 29-year-old Big Little Lies actress in their newly released movie The Mauritanian.

Jodie was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, Feb. 18 to promote the film, and host Jimmy Kimmel had plenty of questions about her mysterious mention. Unfortunately, Jodie played it a bit coy, although she did offer a few cryptic answers.