Sarah Ferguson Says She’s Delighted to Be a “Granny” After Princess Eugenie Gives Birth

Days after Princess Eugenie welcomed her first baby with husband Jack Brooksbank, her mother Sarah Ferguson teased that she's thrilled to be a grandmother. The Duchess of York announced her new title to viewers during the Feb. 17 episode of her YouTube series Story Time with Fergie & Friends.
The former wife of Princess Eugenie's father Prince Andrew launched Story Time last year in order to entertain children during the coronavirus pandemic. Each episode features Fergie reading a story aloud from a children's book. Now, however, she'll have a new little one to read books to.
"Hello! Magic dust is in the air," the royal exclaimed in the video while sitting in front of a fairytale-themed set. "Very exciting times. And I'm a granny!"
Fergie didn't tease too many details about her new role, but did seemingly nod to her daughters' big news by choosing to read the book Baby On The Way by Hannah Davison, Marco Palmieri and Flicka Williams. The picture book tells the story of kids Perry and, coincidentally, Sarah after they discover that Perry's mom is expecting a baby.
Princess Eugenie gave birth on Feb. 9. She and Jack have not yet revealed their son's name.
A statement from Buckingham Palace read, "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr. and Mrs. George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news. This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York's first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."
According to People, the baby has yet to meet Fergie and Prince Andrew due to restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic.
Princess Eugenie and her mother share a close bond. In October of last year, the royal shared a photo to Instagram of Fergie sitting on a mushroom stool, along with the caption, "Happy Birthday to my dear mumsy... You are one of a kind. There were too many pictures to choose from that show how completely unique you are."
Watch Fergie's "magical" message above.