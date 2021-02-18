Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Makes Runway Debut at New York Fashion Week

Ella Emhoff just made her New York Fashion Week debut!

The 21-year-old daughter of Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris walked in the Proenza Schouler on Thursday, Feb. 18.

The college-student-turned model sported three looks during the socially distant presentation. First, she donned a light gray virgin wool coat that featured a detachable shearling collar and was paired with slashed waist pants, butter-colored shearling slippers and a black piper bag. Next, she hit the runway in a navy leather belted trench coat and a yellow and black swirl print jersey turtleneck top—completing the ensemble with a dark navy quilted bag. For her final look, Ella wore a black virgin wool blend blazer over a pair of matching slashed waist pants.

Meadow Walker, daughter of the late Paul Walker, and Lineisy Montero were also among the models to walk in the show. The fall-winter collection, designed by Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, showcased a wardrobe that was, as the brand put it, "created to comfort, inspire and empower the modern-day woman" and featured everything from cable knit sweaters to tie dye dresses.